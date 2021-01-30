Weather Blog: Cold again tonight, sunny end to the weekend

Happy Saturday everyone!

Some sunshine has returned this afternoon, but don’t let that fool you as temperatures are still in the teens, with winds making it feel more like the single digits and negatives at times. Make sure you are bundling up and wearing plenty of layers.

Tonight we stay partly to mostly clear with overnight lows at or below zero for most. Winds will be north around 5-10 mph making it feel more like -10F at times into early Sunday morning. We look to stay dry into the end of the weekend as well.

Sunday will feature sunny skies, and a few clouds by the evening otherwise a quiet forecast. Temperatures will be slightly warmer as well, but still below average, peaking in the mid to upper teens. Winds will be light out of the north, but wind chill values could still be in the negatives at times.

By Monday evening our next storm system looks to move in, and it looks to be an all snow event. The exact track of this low pressure system is still in question, as latest guidance still shows a wide range of solutions for what could happen Monday night through early Wednesday. As of now it looks like most of Vermont could see about 3-6+ inches, with higher amounts in central and southern Vermont.

Enjoy your weekend and stay warm!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn