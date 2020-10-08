Weather Blog: Cold but sunny weather Thursday

Today: We’re starting off with some left over cloud cover early this morning as our northwest wind is helping to squeeze out any lingering moisture in the atmosphere. By noon we’ll clear out to mostly sunny, as temperatures climb to the upper 40’s to low 50’s. Winds are settling down, out of the northwest at 5-15 for the afternoon, but that will keep windchills in the upper 30’s to low 40’s

Tonight: Skies are clear and temperatures are falling cold into the uper 20’s to low to mid 30’s

Friday: Mostly sunny to start with increasing clouds by evening, and a slight chance for a spot shower, temperatures climb to the mid to upper 50’s

Saturday: Another low pressure system is passing to our north spiking our temperature into the upper 60’s to low 70’s with breezy condition and showers and a few storms for the afternoon.

Sunday: Skies clear out to mostly sunny and temperatures climb to the mid to upper 50’s