Weather Blog: Cold front arrives Monday, showers and storms possible

Happy Sunday!

A few pokes of sunshine this afternoon but showers and storms are developing and moving their way to the east into the evening. Most of the rain chances wrap up around sunset, but breezy winds out of the south 10-15 mph remain. Overnight lows will stay mild and sticky in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday a cold front beings to move through, this will allow for showers and storms through the morning and early afternoon. Current timing of the front possibly showers some afternoon sunshine developing as showers and storms push their way east. Highs will be warm, in the lower 80s with dewpoints in the upper 60s to near 70. Behind this front a sunny and dry forecast returns Tuesday. Then we keep out eyes on the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which could pass to our south Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Have a great Sunday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn