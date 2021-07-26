Weather Blog: Cold front brings rain chances and cooler temperatures Tuesday

Happy Monday everyone!

Wildfire smoke all the way from California has created air quality issues across the northeast today. Visibility has also been reduced across the region. Air Quality Alerts have been issued for portions of Vermont and New Hampshire. In Vermont this is in place until 11PM tonight. In New Hampshire it remains in place until 10AM Wednesday. Tonight a few showers and an isolated storm remains with partly cloudy skies, lows stay in the lower 60s.

Tuesday a cold front approaches early from the northwest. This will bring some additional cloud cover along with a few showers into early morning. The best chance for some afternoon convection and showers will be towards southern Vermont and New Hampshire around the peak heating hours of the day. Cooler air will enter behind this front with highs in the mid to lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great evening and stay safe! – Skytacker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn