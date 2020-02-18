Weather Blog: Cold front cruises by Wednesday

Good afternoon!

As an area of low pressure passes to our northwest Tuesday afternoon, a strong south wind continues gusting between 35 and 55 mph. That wind will settle somewhat tonight, but doesn’t entirely become calm. Instead, expect a steady 10-20 mph with a high in the early to mid evening of the mid to upper 30s. That temp then drops to the 20s overnight, before continuing to fall Wednesday as a morning cold front goes sailing by.

That front may bring a handful of snow showers, or even a couple of isolated ‘heavier snow showers bordering on squalls’. Expect changes in visibility and road conditions early to mid-morning. Behind the front, the wind kicks up again, this time from the northwest at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. By Wednesday night, it’s calmer and clearing, but that temp makes it down near and slightly below zero.

Thursday, mostly to partly sunny. It’s the coldest day of the week with a high temp in the upper single digits to low and mid teens. Friday, mostly sunny. Near and below zero early, but rebounding into the 20s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault