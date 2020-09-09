Weather Blog: Cold front finally swings through

Good afternoon!

The quasi-stationary front that’s been hanging around all week over northern New York retreated back northwest a tad today, allowing for more sunshine and warmth. However, Thursday, it finally swings all the way through, ushering in cool weather just in time for the weekend. Let’s break it down.

Tonight, clouds begin to spill back southeastward across northern New York and northern Vermont. Other areas should remain clear right through daybreak. Mid 50s to near 60 degrees with a light and variable wind.

Though some areas kick off Thursday with sunshine, those clouds will win out, as we trend more towards overcast by midday. Around lunchtime is also when we reach our day’s maximum temperatures, in the upper 60s through the St. Lawrence River Valley, to near 80 degrees in southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire; putting most in the 70s. Our front will come sliding through during the afternoon, sparking just a handful of very isolated to widely scattered showers. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but any storms would be on the weaker side. The wind, initially from the south during the morning, shifts to out of the northwest with our frontal passage at 5-15 mph.

Thursday night, clouds begin to clear from north to south as high pressure builds down from Canada, taking the place of this pesky front. Temps will fall to the 40s for most, especially across northern counties. Southern areas that remain a bit longer under that blanket of cloud cover will likely stick to the lower 50s.

We then kick off on a beautiful couple of Fall weather days that will undoubtedly allow for more color to develop on those early trees. Look for a top temp Friday in the mid to upper 60s under uninterrupted sunshine with a north breeze around 10 mph. Friday night, 40s for most, with a few colder Adirondack and Northeast Kingdom hollows dipping into the upper 30s. Saturday, mostly sunny and maxing out around 70 degrees. Wind, light from the south.

This stretch of fantastic, dry weather comes to a screeching halt Sunday. Rain rolls in, to the tune of a beneficial 0.25-0.5″. Not only is it a bit of soggy day, at times, but windy, too with south gusts in the neighborhood of 20-40 mph, strongest through the Champlain Valley.

Have a fabulous Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault