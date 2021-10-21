Weather Blog: Cold front swings through Thursday night

Good evening!

Thursday started on a dreary note with some picking up 0.10-0.25″ in the rain gage. That’s just round one. More showers are on tap tonight, followed up by a return to the deep freeze. Let’s break it down!

Tonight – Between 10 AM and sunrise, a broken line of scattered showers moves in from west to east, with an additional 0.5″ or less anticipated for most. The temp hovers in the 50s for most, though dipping into the upper 40s from the St. Lawrence River Valley to the Adirondacks. The wind picks up a tad, from the south or southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Friday – Morning showers trail off and a few peeks of late day sunshine are possible, though, for most, clouds prove quite stubborn. The temp stays relatively steady in the 50s early, but dips into the 40s by sunset. Northwest breeze 5-15 mph.

Saturday and Sunday – More clouds than sun, though breaks of blue aren’t out of the question. Clouds may, however, occasionally produce a handful of sprinkles. Daytime highs range from the mid 40s to low 50s with nighttime lows plummeting into the 30s. Upper 20s for cooler terrain could be possible if we find some of that clearing at night.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault