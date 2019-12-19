Weather Blog: Cold lingers before Christmas week warm-up











Good evening!

This Arctic blast sticks around through early Saturday, but then a late December torch pushes temperatures back above average towards Christmas.

Tonight – Mostly clear with a few passing clouds after midnight. The temp falls to the single digits above and below zero, with a wind chill reaching the teens to near 20 degrees below zero for most thanks to a northwest wind of 5-15 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny at the start, but clouds may build south out of Canada by the afternoon. Mid to upper teens. Northwest wind gradually settling to around 5 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy with a low again down near zero, but for the last time in this stretch.

Saturday – Partly cloudy with a few flurries possible. Mid to upper 20s. Light and variable wind.

Sunday – Partly cloudy. Upper 20s to low 30s.

Quiet weather continues right through Christmas with top temps in the mid 30s to around 40 degrees and nighttime lows in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Have a great night! Stay warm!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault