Weather Blog: Cold sets back in through the weekend

Good evening!

Tonight – A few snow showers, particularly across New York, with minor accumulation through around midnight. Then, decreasing clouds. Mid single digits to mid teens. N 5-10 mph.

Thursday – Mostly to partly sunny early, then increasing clouds from north to south with fluffy snow kicking off again by the evening, mainly over northern higher terrain, continuing into Friday morning. Upper teens to mid 20s. N 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Friday – Mostly cloudy with higher terrain snow showers. Low teens to low 20s. North wind 10-20 mph. Friday night, mostly cloudy. Single digits to near 10 degrees.

Saturday – More clouds than sun. Upper teens to mid 20s.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 20s.

Monday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 30s.

Tuesday – Partly sunny. Low to mid 40s.

Wednesday – Partly sunny. Mid 40s to near 50°.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault