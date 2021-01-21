Weather Blog: Cold start Thursday, snow showers return

Good Thursday morning everyone!

It is a COLD start across the region with temperatures in the single digits to start the morning. Along with winds around 5-10 mph, wind chill values are in the negatives, so bundle up, pre-warm that car and give yourself some time before stepping out the door. We do warm up into the afternoon and for Friday as more snow showers return in the forecast.

Highs today peak in the mid to upper 20s with winds breezy at times, south 10-15 mph. Snow showers become possible again into late morning, and last into Friday. Additional snowfall accumulation through Friday looks to be around 2-6″ with locally higher amounts possible. Tonight skies stay cloudy with snow showers, temperatures moderate as winds remain south 5-10 mph. Lows in the mid 20s.

By Friday, snow showers remain with temperatures back near freezing into the afternoon. Enjoy the warmth though, because it is short lived. Another blast of cold air moves in for the weekend with a few snow showers lingering for Saturday. Highs this weekend remain in the teens with overnight lows close to zero in some locations.

Have a great day! – Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn