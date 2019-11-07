Weather Blog: Cold, windy and raw Friday











Good evening!

We’re wrapping up, for many, the first accumulating snow event of the season Thursday night. Scattered, more hit-or-miss type snow showers are on tap for Friday with a brisk northwest wind and the coldest temps so far this Fall.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, but trending drier as the band of rain and snow showers slowly slips southeast and out of our region. By 10 PM to midnight, most are dry, but briefly. Upper teens to low and mid 20s with an increasing northwest wind. Roads will freeze overnight, especially those untreated or not regularly traveled. Expect black ice on the morning drive.

Friday – There may be a few glimpses of sunshine, but plenty of clouds hang tough. Scattered snow showers, driven by a northwest wind interacting with both western facing mountain slopes and a very warm Lake Champlain (50°), hit us on-and-off. Another dusting to 1-2″ is possible, particularly downwind of the Lake and throughout northern New York and northern Vermont’s higher terrain. The temp reaches near 30 degrees, stalling in the 20s in many spots, but feels much colder with a northwest wind gusting to 25 mph. Wind chill values hover in the upper single digits to near 20 degrees for much of the day.

Friday Night – Becoming partly cloudy. Low teens to near 20 degrees.

Saturday – Mix of sun and clouds. Low to mid 30s. Light south wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday – Clouds increase yet again and by the end of the day, scattered rain and snow showers return, with little to no accumulation. It’s a warmer day with a high in the upper 30s to low 40s. Breezy, too, south wind 10-15 mph with gusts exceeding 20 mph.

Heads up for late Monday into Tuesday…another accumulating snow event is possible. Details are fuzzy, and it very well may end in southern New England’s grasp, but we’ll keep monitoring and fine-tuning that forecast.

Have a great night! Drive safely tomorrow morning!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault