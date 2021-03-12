Weather Blog: Colder weekend with a few snow showers

Good afternoon! Happy Friday!

Today was noticeably cooler, but still well above average for mid March. A second cold front sweeps through tonight with a few rain and snow showers, alongside a nonzero threat for an isolated squall. This weekend, chilly and blustery! Here’s how it all plays out:

Tonight – An encore cold front, following up last night’s, pivots in from the northwest. Though dry air initially keeps showers at bay, the atmosphere is expected to become more saturated and rain and snow showers appear after sunset. Showers will be brief, but some instability may provide for an isolated squall or two, with sharp drops in visibility. Heavier bursts of snow could put down a dusting to 1-1.5″, mainly over mountainous terrain. Most of this activity tapers between 8-10 PM, but a second little wave sneaks in over the northern Green Mountains and Northeast Kingdom to provide a few inches of bonus fluffy snow by daybreak Saturday. It will be cold and blustery with the frontal passage, as air temps fall into the mid teens to mid 20s and the wind, from the northwest, continues to gust at 35+ mph. Untreated paved surfaces will likely become quite icy and slick by daybreak.

Saturday – The first half of the weekend is rather quiet, though of course, chilly. The temp reaches the upper 20s to mid 30s with a northwest wind of 5-15 mph. Saturday night, increasing clouds. Mid teens to mid 20s.

Sunday – A weak wave associated with yet another blast of cold air arrives to bring scattered snow showers, mainly over higher terrain. The temp hits the low to mid 30s, before dipping into the single digits and teens by daybreak Monday. Once again, like most days this the week, the wind picks up at 15-25 mph with gusts nearing 40 mph from the northwest.

Have a wonderful weekend! Stay warm!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault