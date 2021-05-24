Weather Blog: Cool and comfy tonight, warmer Tuesday

Happy Monday!

High pressure has kept the region sunny and cooler today along with light winds. Clear skies remain tonight with overnight lows in the 50s for most. Winds will be light and variable into tomorrow morning.

Tuesday winds turn south at 10-15 mph and will begin to usher in warmer temperatures along with some more humidity. Clouds will also increase through late morning partly to mostly cloudy into Tuesday evening. Highs will be warmer however peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Showers arrive late Tuesday night and last into Wednesday afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible. High pressure brings the sunshine and cooler air back by Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn