Weather Blog: Cool and damp to start off the work week

Well mark this down on the calendar! Today was the first snowy morning commute, with slick conditions reported on the interstate although the one saving grace was the warmer pavement temps that didn’t allow much to stick! A few tough spots were reported early on the interstate, but generally road conditions weren’t bad!

Showers, with some light wintry mix in the higher mountain peaks will continue through this afternoon and evening. Nothing terribly heavy, mostly light drizzle with a couple tenths to a quarter inch expected.

Tonight rain will wrap up for the most part, but some folks could see a quick burst of a few snowflakes as this system departs just before sunrise Tuesday

Tuesday will start off mostly cloudy, with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, with top temps climbing to the low to mid 40’s

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds and temperatures climbing to the low to mid 40’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley