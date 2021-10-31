Weather Blog: Cool and dry forecast returns Monday

Happy Halloween!

Showers remain in the forecast this evening, becoming less extensive in coverage. Rainfall totals over the last 24 hours are over an inch in many locations. Cloudy skies are expected tonight with lows in the 40s, mild for this time of year. If you are headed out trick or treating, you will most likely want the umbrella!

Monday will feature a dry forecast and sunshine returning! Temperatures will be cooler with winds breezy from the west at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 30mph at times. Highs peak in the lower 50s. A few showers return in the forecast late Tuesday and again Wednesday afternoon. Then temperatures start to fall, into the 40s for highs and overnight lows near freezing.

Have a great night!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn