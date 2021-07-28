Weather Blog: Cool and quiet tonight, rain arrives Thursday PM

Happy Wednesday!

We have been treated with a gorgeous day today, featuring sunny skies, temperatures in the 70s and low humidity. High pressure will act to keep skies mostly to partly clear tonight with lows in the 50s. A perfect night to open up the windows! Winds turn southeast around 3-6 mph.

Thursday will feature a dry start along with some sunshine. Clouds increase however as rain chances develop into the afternoon as a frontal system approaches. Highs tomorrow will reach into the mid to upper 70s with winds south 5-10 mph. Showers, some heavy at times remain into Thursday night and taper off early Friday. Cooler air will enter from the northwest, allowing for highs to stay in the upper 60s Friday afternoon. More sun returns for Saturday!

Have a great evening!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn