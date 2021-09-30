Weather Blog: Cool Thursday with scattered showers

Good Thursday morning!

A dreary start today, when getting ready to head out to work or the bus stop I would consider not only the jacket but the rain gear. Low pressure remains to the northeast, pinwheeling in just enough energy to cause a few scattered showers into the afternoon. Temperatures stay cooler, only peaking in the mid to upper 50s. Winds stay northwest 5-15 mph. Overcast skies stick around into the evening as showers begin to slowly taper off tonight. Rainfall totals look to be less than a tenth of an inch.

Tonight partly cloudy skies develop late with lows in the 40s in the Champlain Valley, but mid to upper 30s are possible in higher terrain, especially in the Adirondacks. Friday will feature some more sunshine, as high pressure builds in from the west. High temperatures will be slightly warmer, back in the lower 60s. Unsettled weather returns into the weekend with showers Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great day!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn