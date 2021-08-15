Weather Blog: Cool tonight, sunny and seasonable Monday

Happy Sunday!

After a gorgeous day today with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s a cooler forecast is expected tonight. Clear skies and calm winds remain as temperatures fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Humidity also remains low, a perfect night to open the windows.

More sunshine is in store for Monday with highs back near 80 degrees. Humidity starts to rise late Monday into Tuesday as winds turn south 5-10 mph. This is when rain chances re develop as well, looking to become more scattered into late Tuesday and for the day on Wednesday.

Have a great evening! – Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn

