Weather Blog: Cool with scattered rain in early June

Good evening!

Welcome to meteorological summer – though, it certainly does not feel that way. A very fall-like chill has settled in taking this morning’s temp as low as the 30s region-wide, and even into the 20s in a few spots. Though temps slowly moderate in the next few days, sunshine is not as prevalent as it was last week. Let’s dive in.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with a few light showers, either of rain or briefly ice pellets. Low temp in the mid 30s to mid and upper 40s. Wind, light and variable.

Tuesday – A few breaks of morning sunshine are on tap, but clouds will advance once again with a very slim chance at a light shower during the afternoon and evening. Milder, mid 60s. Wind, light from the southwest.

Wednesday – Partly to mostly cloudy with numerous scattered showers popping up during the afternoon. The odds you run into some rain are fairly high Wednesday, though it’s not a complete washout – very hit-or-miss. Upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday – Mostly to partly sunny. Mid 70s.

Friday – Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers possible by Friday evening and night. Upper 70s to low 80s.

Have a lovely evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault