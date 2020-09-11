Weather Blog: Cooler air lingers past the weekend

Good afternoon! TGIF!

Thursday’s frontal passage kicks off a series of cold fronts that will keep temps running near and below average for at least the next week. Let’s take it day-by-day.

Tonight, under a clear sky and with a nearly calm wind, the temp will be a free fall. Most spots end up in the mid 40s to mid 30s, though some colder mountain hollows in the Adirondacks and far Northeast Kingdom may dip into the low 30s. For that reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory in Caledonia and Essex counties in Vermont, as well as northern New Hampshire, including Coos and northern Grafton counties. If you have sensitive plants or flowers outside, you may want to cover them or bring them inside tonight. Areas of fog may be possible near river valleys.

Tomorrow is all about the sunshine. It’s a beautiful day and despite the chilly start, it will be a seasonable afternoon with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Light south wind 5-10 mph. Thin, high clouds begin increasing Saturday afternoon as our next front takes aim Sunday. Saturday night, milder, mid 40s to mid 50s.

Sunday, we’re dodging mainly light scattered rain to to tune of largely under one-quarter inch. Out ahead of the front, alongside the chance for showers, is a strong south wind. Expect it to hit 10-20 mph sustained with gusts in the Champlain Valley reaching 30-40 mph. Wave heights through open water may max out around 6′. Sunday night, mostly cloudy with showers trailing off. Mid to low 50s.

We’re clearing on Monday, but behind that front, any late day sun won’t warm us up much. Upper 50s to low and mid 60s. Monday night, more frost is expected with perhaps an even large advisory as temps drop into the low 30s to low 40s. Tuesday, mostly sunny. Mid to upper 60s, then chilly again Tuesday night. Wednesday brings a smidge more warmth with highs in the low to mid 70s. However, another front is on deck for either late Thursday or early Friday. The timing of any showers and the actual frontal passage is a bit vague at this point, but confidence is growing in a very cold Friday night to Saturday morning with widespread 20s and 30s.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault