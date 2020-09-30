Weather Blog: Cooler air returns

Good afternoon!

Our widespread, heavy rain event is over, but smaller shower chances remain late this week. And, our most recent streak of warm weather has also reached an end with more Fall-like air spilling south. Let’s break it down day-by-day.

Tonight – Mostly to partly cloudy with most spotty, lingering showers winding down after sunset. Some patchy, dense fog is possible, but a south breeze at 5-15 mph will prevent it from becoming too widespread. Low temp, mid 40s to low 50s.

Thursday – Partly sunny with a handful of light rain showers, particularly in New York between the St. Lawrence River Valley and Adirondacks. Many remain dry, but it might be helpful to keep the rain jacket with you. Low to mid 60s. South wind 10-15 mph. Thursday night, partly cloudy. 40s.

Friday – Increasing clouds with another, much lighter rain event in the cards by the afternoon. Light showers lift north, totaling generally under 0.25″. Upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Light south wind.

Weekend – Both Saturday and Sunday are partly sunny days with stubborn lingering clouds making breaks of blue sky brief. Both days are also relatively dry, though a few higher terrain showers cannot be entirely ruled out. Mid to upper 50s during the day, and at night, 30s to low 40s.

Have a great rest of the week!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault