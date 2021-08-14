Weather Blog: Cooler and comfortable tonight and Sunday

Happy Saturday!

Besides some early morning showers and storms, sunshine and dry weather returned this afternoon with highs near 80. Tonight mostly clear skies develop with lows in the 50s, and even 40s for the higher terrain in the Adirondacks. Winds remain northwest 5-10 mph.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, low humidity and temperatures slightly cooler than average in the mid to upper 70s. High pressure keeps us sunny and comfortable into early next week before rain chances look to return by Wednesday! Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn