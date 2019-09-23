Weather Blog: Cooler and less muggy soon











Good evening!

Happy 1st day of Fall! Wait, what? Fall?! It felt nothing like it today. Temps soared well into the 70s, even reaching the low to mid 80s and it was sticky, steamy, muggy, humid and just plain gross. Big changes are on the way, however! Fall-esque weather is only delayed by one day. We’re back to 60s and 70s tomorrow.

Monday night, under an overcast sky, a batch of showers rolls through ahead of an approaching cold front. There are some embedded downpours that could briefly limit visibility and lead to ponding on the roadways, as well as lightning and thunder. Most pick up around one-quarter inch as this cluster cruises by, but there could be some locally higher totals thanks to those downpours, even exceeding one-half inch. Most of the rain exits off to the east after midnight. The temp holds steady tonight in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees.

That temp doesn’t move much into Tuesday, then. We’re looking at highs in the 60s. It’s still a tad muggy through the morning and clouds hang tough, occasionally producing a light shower. However, you’ll notice any early morning mugginess vaporizes as the wind shifts from the south to the northwest, pulling in drier, more comfortable and seasonable air. Hello Fall!

Wednesday, clouds finally diminish, getting us back to some sunshine. The temp reaches near 70 degrees. Another cold front moves through Thursday with scattered showers, providing a reinforcing shot of cold air that keeps daytime highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and nighttime lows near 50 through the weekend.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault