Weather Blog: Cooler and more comfortable forecast to end the week

Happy Friday everyone!

After a hot and humid day on Thursday along with a few thunderstorms, things have begun to settle back closer to average for your day today. A cold front moved through last night ushering in cooler air and lower humidity. We will be waking up to some sunshine as temperatures peak in the mid 70s for most this afternoon. We stay dry and mostly clear into tonight.

Saturday cloud cover will begin to increase with showers by the afternoon. Highs will stay in the 70s through Sunday with the best chance for showers being the later half of the weekend. If you are headed to the Champlain Valley Fair, this evening (Friday) looks to be idea, with more rain chances into early next week. We stay at or slightly below average for temperatures into next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn