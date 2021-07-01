Weather Blog: Cooler and unsettled end to the week

Happy Thursday everyone!

A partly to mostly cloudy afternoon for many of us along with cooler temperatures. Showers remain, isolated in nature for central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire this evening. Rainfall begins to increase in coverage past the midnight hour and into early Friday. Overnight lows fall into the lower 60s and upper 50s for the north country.

Friday will start off cloudy and rainy, with showers slowly tapering off into the afternoon along with limited sunshine. Highs will stay cool as northerly flow locks in a cooler airmass behind this cold front. Highs stay near 70 on Friday before gradually warming through the holiday weekend. Saturday showers and even a few storms are possible, right now things look to wind down around sunset but we will have to keep a close eye on timing, as they could impact the Burlington Fireworks at 930pm, which you can catch live on Local 22 news! Sunday, the 4th of July looks to be the drier of the next few days with some sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

Have a great evening! -Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn