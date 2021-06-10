Weather Blog: Cooler, cloudier Friday

Good evening!

Thursday was a stellar early June day! After that fantastic sunshine, however, clouds increase tonight through Friday morning as a weak shortwave arrives, evicting today’s high pressure. Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight, the temp falls to the upper 40s to mid 50s with a nearly calm wind. Tomorrow, thanks to all of the cloud cover, it only rebounds into the 60s to around 70°. Most remain dry throughout the day, but shower chances return during the afternoon and evening. Rain is hit-or-miss (favoring southern zones) and will likely total less than one-quarter inch across the board, and for many, less than one-tenth of an inch. Saturday brings sunshine back with a high in the mid 70s to approaching 80°. Then, a more unsettled weather pattern unfolds with more than an inch or two of rain from late Sunday through the middle of next week.

Have a terrific Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault