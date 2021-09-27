Weather Blog: Cooler days and nights prevail

Good evening!

Fall has arrived, both on the calendar and outside your window. A Monday cold front slowly sags south out of Quebec, bringing cooler temperatures throughout the rest of the week. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight – Becoming partly cloudy with patchy fog across northern New York and northern Vermont. Mostly cloudy with scattered, mainly light showers throughout central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire into daybreak Tuesday. Upper 40s to low 50s north; mid to upper 50s south. Light south, then north wind at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday – Clearing from north to south, with ample afternoon sunshine and fair weather clouds floating by in a sea of blue. Mid 50s to low 60s. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear with patchy fog. Areas of frost may form in colder mountain hollows. Low 30s to low 40s. Nearly calm.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy with the occasional light shower. Near 60 degrees.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy with the occasional light shower. Low to mid 40s.

Thursday – Partly sunny with the occasional light shower. Near 60 degrees.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy with the occasional light shower. Mid to upper 40s.

Friday – Mostly to partly sunny. Near 60 degrees.

Have a terrific week!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault