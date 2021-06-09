Weather Blog: Cooler end to the work week

Good evening!

A cold front Wednesday has finally washed the mugginess out of the air and will give us a beautiful stretch of weather, right through the weekend. Tonight is cooler and noticeably less humid with a low temp in the comfortable 50s. Wind, from the north around 10 mph. Thursday is mostly sunny with a high in the low 70s and a dewpoint down in the 40s. Be sure to check out the partial solar eclipse if you’re an early riser, visible with sunrise (5:08 AM) and then, for just about an hour after. Thursday night, increasing clouds. 50s. Friday features more cloud cover, but much of the day is dry up until a handful of evening showers. Near 70 degrees. Saturday, mostly sunny. Mid to upper 70s. A few showers could round out the weekend with a more unsettled weather pattern expected next week.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault