Weather Blog: Cooler forecast remains for 4th of July, late day sunshine

Happy Saturday!

Another cloudy and cooler day this afternoon, showers are not as wide spread like they were yesterday but many of us tapping into some moisture and light drizzle. Highs remained in the mid to lower 60s. Overnight showers slowly taper as we hold onto cloudy skies. If you are headed to the Burlington fireworks, grab a jacket and even an umbrella as we may still be dodging a few light rain showers through midnight. Lows fall back into the mid to upper 50s.

Your 4th of July will feature a few showers into early afternoon, but clouds will begin to break and give way to some afternoon sunshine, allowing for highs to warm back into the lower 70s for many. More sunshine develops into Monday as winds turn out of the south. This will act to kick up the humidity again along with highs in the mid to lower 80s. Storms and showers arrive again in the forecast by Tuesday as a cold front moves in. This will bring in some more seasonable air to wrap up the week.

Have a great and safe 4th of July weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn