Weather Blog: Cooler into the holiday weekend, few showers Saturday

Happy Friday!

It has been a rainy and cool afternoon with many locations seeing temperatures in the mid to lower 60s. Temperatures stay cooler overnight with lows in the 50s as showers begin to taper off slowly. Winds remain light out of the north.

As we move into Saturday, temperatures look to remain cooler again, peaking in the mid to upper 60s with northerly flow. Showers look possible, especially from noon onward. Right now it looks like we could be dodging a few raindrops for the Burlington Fireworks at 9:40pm, but it will not be a washout. Grab your jacket because temperatures at that hour will most likely be in the lower 60s. A drying trend continues into the 4th of July with highs back in the lower 70s and some sunshine.

Hot and humid conditions arrive by Monday with highs that could be in the mid to upper 80s by Tuesday!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn