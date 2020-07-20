Weather Blog: Cooler, less humid Tuesday

Good afternoon!

Our latest blast of 90+° heat comes to a close Monday with more seasonable weather taking shape through midweek. Tuesday will be a great day to tackle outdoor chores with a nice northwest breeze and noticeably lower humidity. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – A cold front sags south and rolls through without a lot of fanfare. Most remain dry, but an uptick in cloud cover overnight may signal the frontal passage. Mid 50s to mid 60s. West breeze 5-10 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly to partly sunny. Mid 70s to near 80°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy. Mid 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday – Clouds increase with scattered showers arriving during the afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible, but once again rain chances are limited due to the isolated nature of showers and storms. It’s a chance, not a promise of rain. Near 80°.

Thursday – Scattered shower continue under a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Low 80s.

Friday – Mostly sunny. Low 80s.

Saturday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 80s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault