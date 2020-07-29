Weather Blog: Cooler, more seasonable late week

Good afternoon!

After yet another heat wave early this week, a cold front sweeps through bringing those temps back down towards seasonable numbers. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms roll through out ahead of the approaching cold front. Widespread severe weather is not expected, though storms may produce briefly strong wind gusts, heavy rain and lightning. Showers will generally trail off after midnight. Mostly to partly cloudy with areas of patchy fog developing by daybreak. Upper 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday – Mostly sunny with again a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm by the afternoon. Wind, light from the south, then northwest at 5-10 mph. Upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday – Mostly sunny early, though you will notice an uptick in cloud cover by the afternoon. There’s a slight chance for a brief, terrain-driven shower over the mountains, but most remain dry. Upper 70s to low 80s. Light northwest wind.

Saturday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 80s.

Sunday – Increasing clouds with rain moving in by the afternoon or evening. Upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Have a wonderful evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault