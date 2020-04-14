Weather Blog: Cooler than average week

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening!

Overall, it’s a quiet weather week from here on out, with only small chances for spotty showers. However, the quiet is paired with a lot of unseasonably cold air. Here’s the breakdown, but keep in mind, as of April 14th, the average high and low temp for Burlington are 54° and 34°.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with a few light snow showers or flurries. Near 30 degrees. Light southwest wind.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny early with more clouds by the afternoon. Late afternoon into Wednesday night, a few spotty rain or snow showers are possible with little to no impact. Mid to upper 40s. West wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, but a bit raw by April standards. Upper 30s to mid 40s. West breeze 10-20 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny. Mid to upper 40s.

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog