Weather Blog: Cooler than average week

Good evening!

Overall, it’s a quiet weather week from here on out, with only small chances for spotty showers. However, the quiet is paired with a lot of unseasonably cold air. Here’s the breakdown, but keep in mind, as of April 14th, the average high and low temp for Burlington are 54° and 34°.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with a few light snow showers or flurries. Near 30 degrees. Light southwest wind.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny early with more clouds by the afternoon. Late afternoon into Wednesday night, a few spotty rain or snow showers are possible with little to no impact. Mid to upper 40s. West wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, but a bit raw by April standards. Upper 30s to mid 40s. West breeze 10-20 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny. Mid to upper 40s.

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault