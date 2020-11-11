Weather Blog: Cooler weather arrives

Good afternoon!

A pair of 45-50° days round out the work week, with even colder temperatures checking into the lineup this weekend. Early next week is very unsettled with a chance for rain and snow. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Showers trail off from north to south with slowly clearing clouds, though many may still wake up to an overcast sky. As a cold front swings through, the temp drops into the 40s (with some upper 30s in the Adirondacks) and the wind at 5-15 mph shifts to out of the north.

Thursday – Clouds continuing clearing as a partly to mostly sunny day takes shape. The temp stalls in the mid 40s to near 50° with a northwest wind at 10 mph, making for a noticeably chillier day. Mostly clear Thursday night; mid 20s to mid 30s.

Friday – Clouds increase again as second cold front pivots through, but shower chances are slim. It’s most likely that we see some flurries or light snow showers across mountain peaks and a few areas of drizzle in eastern and southern Vermont into New Hampshire. 45-50°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph. Friday night, clearing; mid 20s to mid 30s.

Saturday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 40s.

Sunday – Clouds increase one last time this week as wet weather takes aim. A few early rain or snow showers will transition to rain as the temp warms up to near 50°, and then slips to around 40° overnight. Early next week Monday and Tuesday feature some lingering rain or snow showers, depending on elevation, with another round of cooler temps.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

