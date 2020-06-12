Weather Blog: Cooler weekend temperatures

Starting off this Friday on a beautiful note, with tons of sunshine and hardly a cloud in the sky! There is the slightest chance for a spot shower this afternoon as a cold front swings through. As the front heads over the higher terrain, a few showers may bubble up, but they are quick-moving, and out of our region just in time for any Friday evening activities. Temperatures climb to the upper 70’s with winds remaining breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Behind that cold front, cooler air drains in from the north and high temperatures Saturday suffer from it.

For the weekend, expect periods of sunshine and cloud cover, with the smallest chance for a sprinkle especially over the higher terrain. Temperatures are cool, only climbing into the low 60’s and upper 50’s.

Sunday’s forecast is much of the same weather, with the temperatures ticked up a notch in the mid 70’s.

Perfect weather for a camping trip!

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley