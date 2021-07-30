Weather Blog: Cooler weekend with sunshine to start Saturday

Happy Friday!

Some breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon giving way to some sunshine. Clouds continue to deminish overnight with northwesterly flow. Dry conditions return tonight with lows cool, falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Saturday will start off with plenty of sunshine! Highs will stay cooler than average, but will be warmer than Friday peaking in the lower 70s. Winds stay northwest 5-10 mph. Clouds begin to increase Saturday evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows once again fall into the 50s. Showers arrive and may be widespread at times into Sunday. This will once again limit any significant warming, with highs Sunday near 70 degrees.

Early next week we dry out and track sunshine and warmer temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday. Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn