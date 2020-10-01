Weather Blog: Cooling off as we move into the weekend

Today: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for a spot shower, otherwise our temperatures are climbing into the low to mid 60’s

Tonight: We start off mostly clear but clouds build in after midnight. Temperatures fall back into the upper 40’s and low 50’s

Friday: Light rain showers move in by mid morning, with a few heavier embedded downpours, only 0.10-0.25″ of rain expected.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with a small chance for an isolated shower. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 50’s

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds and temperatures climbing to the mid 50’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

