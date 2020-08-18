Weather Blog: Cooling off midweek

Good afternoon!

Summer is far from over, but the next few nights are a good reminder that soon enough we’ll be breaking out the flannel and hot apple cider. Low temps in the 50s and even 40s return, briefly.





Tuesday evening, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually taper off for most after sunset. Shortly thereafter, the cloud cover will begin to break apart and the temp will plummet in the wake of a passing cold front, all the way down into the mid and low 50s for most, but with many in colder areas (think mountain hollows and east of the Greens) bottoming out in the mid to upper 40s. Wind, very light, from the northwest. Patchy fog may be possible in areas that saw rainfall Tuesday afternoon.





Wednesday is a real stunner by late August standards. It’s mostly sunny, with scattered fair weather afternoon clouds, and mainly dry. Not only are rain chances near zero, but relative humidity is way down, too, as dewpoints hover in the upper 40s to near 50°. The actual air temp stalls in the upper 60s to low and mid 70s with a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.

Wednesday night, we’re right back down into the mid and upper 40s in a lot of locations, with broad valleys sticking closer to the low 50s. Hey, at least you can give the A/C (and the electric bill) a break for a couple nights! Some will even need to throw an extra blanket on the foot of the bed, just in case that morning chill gets you!

Thursday and Friday, the beautiful weather continues. Both days pack in the Vitamin D, with just a slim chance for a terrain-driven, brief afternoon shower; though most remain dry. The temp will moderate a tad each day with Thursday bringing the mid and upper 70s and Friday returning us to the upper 70s to low 80s. Clouds increase on Saturday, but for now, the day appears dry. Shower chances will likely hold off on returning until late Sunday into early Monday. However, the cooler weather is short-lived this go-around as the temp jumps back into the low and mid 80s this weekend.

Have a fantastic evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault