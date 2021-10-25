Weather Blog: Damp and dreary again Tuesday

Good afternoon!

It was a wet start to the work week with widespread rain early as a warm front lifted north through our region. That frontal boundary dissipated as it crashed into dry air associated with high pressure ridging across southern Quebec and Ontario this afternoon. After a lull in the action, apart from stubborn clouds and patchy drizzle overnight, showers return Tuesday with an area of low pressure developing near the coast, but staying shunted well to our south.

Tonight, the temp will hold relatively steady in the cool 40s, then tomorrow inch back into the 50s. Patchy drizzle or occasional sprinkles tonight will transform into scattered showers Tuesday. Rain will be steadiest and most persistent across the higher terrain of southern Vermont, where an additional 1-1.5″ of rain may be possible. Throughout larger valleys and across northern counties of New York, Vermont and New Hampshire, up to 0.5″ rain Tuesday should be expected. Wind, 5-15 mph from the east then north. Due to a very dry summer and early fall, flooding is not a threat, but ponding on the roadways in the wake of downpours is possible.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, rain will taper off and clouds will slowly clear. Upper 30s to mid 40s Tuesday night, then mid 50s Wednesday with a brisk northeasterly wind of 10-20 mph. Wednesday night, mostly clear and chilly, dipping into the upper 20s to mid 30s. Thursday and Friday are quiet and dry with ample sunshine. Daytime highs reach the mid 50s with overnight, the mercury dropping into the 30s or low 40s.

Our next round of wet weather arrives Friday night into Saturday with showers, though more hit-or-miss in variety, lingering into Halloween Sunday.

Have a wonderful Tuesday! Stay dry!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault