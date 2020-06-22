Weather Blog: Day 5 of our 6-day heatwave

(*Panting uncontrollably*) Today….will make… day 5… of our 6-day heatwave!

If you couldn’t guess, it’s still hot and it’s still humid starting off this week, and although relief is in sight, we still have another 2 days of sticky weather before we find relief later this week

Staying cool is so important on days like today, whether it’s a by the river, or sitting by the air conditioner unit! Keep the water nearby to stay hydrated too!

Just like the weekend, today’s forecast has 90° temperatures, dewpoints in the mid to upper 60’s and the chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

The forecast stays the same Tuesday, with changes coming in for Wednesday.

Wednesday temperatures will be a bit cooler, only climbing into the mid to upper 80’s and we do have a chance for showers and storms rolling through during the afternoon.

Behind those showers and storms comes a breath of fresh air, and big time relief from the humidity. Thursday although we do still keep the chance for afternoon showers and storms and a few more clouds, but we break the heat and humidity with temperatures in the low 80’s and dewpoints in the 50’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley