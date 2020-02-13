Weather Blog: Deep freeze for Valentine’s Day

Good Thursday evening!

Snow this morning may have been stunted by dry air, but scattered snow showers fly this evening as an Arctic front slides by. That front is responsible for putting us right back into the freezer through the first half of the weekend.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with scattered snow, totaling a dusting to 1-2″. Snow will taper around midnight, though western and northern facing slopes may not see their final flakes until early Friday morning. The temp quickly plummets to the single digits above and below zero, with a wind chill of -10° to -25° thanks to a north wind of 10-20 mph. Roads may quickly become slick and icy tonight as those temps drop.

Friday – That bitter morning doesn’t improve much by the afternoon, with a high of 0-10° north and 10-20° south. The wind does settle, however, with clearing morning clouds yielding to ample sunshine.

Friday Night – The coldest few hours of this stretch come early Saturday morning. As high pressure crests directly overhead, with little to no wind and an ample snowpack, the temp falls to between -5° and -20°.

Saturday – We do rebound quickly! It’s a sunny day with a south wind of 10-15 mph helping to boost temps into the mid teens to near 20°.

Sunday – From all that sunshine, clouds increase with scattered, light snow showers. The temp is back above average with a high in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault