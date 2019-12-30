Weather Blog: Deteriorating Road Conditions through Monday afternoon

It’s been a tough start to the day with snow, sleet, freezing rain and plain rain falling across the region. Here are a few photos sent into our newsroom of the ice building up on the trees.

Roads are in decent shape, most people are reporting slushy to wet roadways on the primary highways and routes, but black ice is always a concern, especially with rapidly changing conditions. Secondary roads and untreated surfaces are snow and ice-covered in many spots, make sure you are leaving enough stopping distance between you and the car ahead of you… and keep those speeds down.

As we go through the day, mixed precip will continue to fall at times moderate to heavy, weighing down branches and powerlines and increasing our chance for outages. The winds on our western slopes will be cranking, out of the south/southeast at 15-20 with gusts to 30, adding to the threat for outages.

Monday night through early Tuesday morning a dry slot actually pulls in and tapers most of the precip off to scattered showers, with slick road conditions continuing through the start of Tuesday Morning.

Keep in mind this is a very very complex storm and even just a few degrees warmer or colder could create a drastically different forecast.

Snow showers persist through early Wednesday morning, New Years Day, before finally becoming more confined to the higher elevation by afternoon.

Stay with us through the storm for the latest details!