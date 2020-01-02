Weather Blog: Dicey weekend forecast to bring a plowable snow

Today: A mix of sunshine and cloud cover with a few flurries possible especially through Southern Quebec and the northernmost counties of Vermont and New York. Little to no accumulation is expect as temps climb into the upper 30’s with a southerly breeze at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few light rain showers through early afternoon. Rainfall totals with max out at 0.10″ with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph. Temperatures climb to the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Then the forecast gets a bit dicey…

Saturday we are looking at a mostly cloudy to start with precipitation moving in for the afternoon. A low-pressure system is tracking from the Midwest into the Northeast dragging in cold air from the north, the uncertainty comes when trying to figure out where that low-pressure system will set up.

Here are the scenarios: If that low tracks a little bit further south, the higher snowfall totals will fall in southern Vt and the Upper Valley. If that low tracks a little bit further north, the higher totals will be moved further north and southern Vermont mixes with some sleet and freezing rain.

Stay with us for the latest details as we iron out this complex forecast!

Happy Thursday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley