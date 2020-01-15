Weather Blog: Diving back into winter with snow and cold

Good Wednesday evening!

Snow and brutal Arctic air return in the next five to seven days, marking a return to the winter that really hasn’t been, so far. Details straight ahead! Keep scrolling!

Tonight begins on a quiet, mild note under an overcast sky with some patchy freezing drizzle or a few flurries present. The temp falls to around 30 degrees, where it hovers heading into Thursday morning.

Around midnight, however, snow moves in. Widespread light to moderate snow, with pockets of moderate to heavy snow, continues through the Thursday morning commute. There will likely be slow travel and difficulties with the drive into school and work!

Widespread snow becomes more confined to higher terrain by the afternoon, especially over northern New York and northern Vermont, but some back building could pull snow back into the northern Champlain Valley, too.

Thursday afternoon, a brutal northwest wind of 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph kicks up and temps being to fall into the 20s and teens. Areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility should be anticipated. That temp drop continues, reaching near and below zero by Friday morning with a wind chill value as low as the teens and 20s below zero.

Friday is mostly sunny, but stays frigid with a high only in the single digits above zero. And that north wind doesn’t settle, either!

More snow follows over the weekend, then another round of Arctic air is dialed up for early next week.

Stay safe Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault