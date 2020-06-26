Weather Blog: Dodging raindrops for the weekend

If you liked yesterday’s weather, well you’re in for a treat! Today’s weather is nearly identical with partly to mostly sunny skies, the slightest chance for a spot shower during the afternoon and temperatures climbing to the low 80’s (dewpoints are in check in the 50’s too)

Changes are in store for the weekend, as a low-pressure system tracks right over the Great Lakes and into Northern NY & Northern New England.

The timing of this system has been wildly all over the place, but I think we have a bit more clarity this morning to say that Saturday morning will be dry, with showers and storms bubbling up for the afternoon. Some of our models are showing a slug of widespread precip rolling through especially in Southern Vermont, while others are showing scattered showers and storms bubbling up by afternoon. Either way, I think most of us will get some rain, most between a 0.10-0.25″ of rain by the end of the weekend, with another round of showers and storms Sunday afternoon

Happy Friday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley