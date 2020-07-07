Weather Blog: Dodging T’Storms Midweek

Good Tuesday afternoon!

It’s another searing, sunny summer day with the temp quickly sprinting towards 90 degrees. We know it only gets hotter from here late week; but first, scattered showers and thunderstorms highlight your midweek forecast. Let’s get the details.

Tonight – Just a few showers and generally weaker thunderstorms pop up, mainly over northern New York and through the Champlain Valley, before fizzling out after sunset. The overnight temp drop stalls between 65-70 degrees under a partly cloudy sky with a south breeze of around 10 mph. Towards daybreak Wednesday, a few more showers (and perhaps, a couple rumbles of thunder) reappear, again particularly north.

Wednesday – Those morning showers won’t last long and most kick the day off on a dry note. Expect more cloud cover than the past few days, but also some breaks of midday sunshine. The temp again reaches near 90 degrees with ample humidity as the dewpoint closes in on 70 degrees. A weakening wave arrives by the afternoon, firing off numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to severe with big wind gusts and small hail. This is most likely the case for central and southern Vermont, and central to southern New Hampshire.

Thursday & Friday – The heat hits a pinnacle here as top temps soar to the low and mid 90s. Heat index values creep into the mid to upper 90s thanks to southerly flow piling on the muggy, sticky feel. At night, expect little relief. The temp only bottoms out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

This weekend promises another round of numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms, in part thanks to a tropical-esque low zipping north along the coast. Then, early next week, we can dial those temps back a tad into the ‘cooler’ low to mid 80s.

Have a wonderful evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault