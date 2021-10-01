Weather Blog: Dodging weekend showers

Good evening! Happy Friday!

The first weekend of October is a big one for outdoor plans. Unfortunately, this year, the weather is not cooperating. Here’s the breakdown:

Friday Night – Increasing clouds across northern New York and the northern half of Vermont and New Hampshire. Rain spreads in between midnight and daybreak. That will keep the temp a tad milder, in the mid to upper 40s outside of the Northeast Kingdom. In the NEK and central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire, the temp will slide into the mid to low 40s.

Saturday – Showers spread south and though intermittent, will add up to an average of 0.5″ across higher terrain of northern counties and the northern Champlain Valley. The southern Champlain Valley and Connecticut River Valley, along with southern Vermont, will pick up less than amount due to shadowing courtesy of a southeast breeze around 10 mph. Mid 50s to near 60 degrees north; low to mid 60s south.

Sunday – Rain is more isolated, but we’re not completely dry. It is, however, the better day to sneak outdoors for awhile. And you’ll want to considering Monday promises to be quite soggy again. Low to mid 60s.

Have a great weekend and stay dry!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault