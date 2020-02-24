Weather Blog: Don’t get used to the spring-like weather… winter is returning with a vengeance

You read the title… you know we are picking up exactly where the weekend forecast left off. Sunshine, a few fair-weather passing clouds and blue skies!

You might notice a few more clouds as the clock ticks toward sunset, which is thanks to a little cold front that is pushing through overnight, increasing our clouds.

We start of partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday morning, with rain and snow showers pushing in by the afternoon and evening.

A boundary of cold air is keeping northern zones as snow but as a warm front lifts northward, our southern zone will switch to a wintry mix of rain and freezing rain.

This push of moisture will be on the lighter side of things, it’s Wednesday night and into Thursday that we start to really pick up precipitation rates.

A double-barrel low-pressure system pushes through bringing a complicated mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Still, a lot of details to work out, but Thursday Morning’s commute is looking a bit dicey!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley