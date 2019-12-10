Weather Blog: Don’t get used to the warmth… Temperatures are dropping like a rock this afternoon

As you walk out the door this morning, you might think to leave the winter jacket at home… with temperatures in the upper 40’s and low 50’s, who could blame you!

But I’m here to tell you to turn around and grab that jacket because you’ll need it by this evening as temperatures fall into the 30’s for your drive home. Winds are still blustery too, out of the South and West at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph, making windchill feel even colder!

There are a few lingering showers on tap this morning, especially in southern Vermont and the Upper Valley, and as temperatures cool a few quick flakes may fly before the precip wraps up

There is more of a chance for snow showers in the North Country and Champlain Valley as a little disturbance passes by Wednesday kicking up the lake effect snow machine. Accumulations will be relatively limited a dusting to 1 inch at most especially the closer you live to Lake Ontario.

Happy Tuesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley