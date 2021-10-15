Weather Blog: Downpours and windy conditions likely Saturday

Happy Friday!

Showers remain into tonight as a frontal system approaches from our west. Cloudy skies are in store for tonight with lows staying very warm, in the upper 50s and lower 60s as winds remain south 5-10 mph. A rainy and windy forecast arrives into Saturday.

Saturday morning will feature showers and downpours as a warm front pushes north. Winds will become breezy from the south 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible at times. Cloudy skies with some dry time near the noon hour. As a cold front then pushes east, a line of downpours with embedded storms will move through towards late afternoon and your dinner time. Rainfall totals look to range around 0.5″-1.5″ when all wraps up by Saturday night. Cooler air will enter with highs on Sunday only in the upper 50s.

Cooler weather remains into early next week, with even the possibility for some mountain snow showers on Monday. Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn